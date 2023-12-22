Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RPC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in RPC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RPC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RES. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RES stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.67. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

