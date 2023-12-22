Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OFIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 3.7 %

OFIX opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $510.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.