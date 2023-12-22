Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.86 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

