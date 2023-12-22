Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $166.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.58.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

