Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $204,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $219,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $212.96 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

