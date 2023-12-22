Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

