Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,921 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 82.6% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

