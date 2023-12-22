Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,077 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

