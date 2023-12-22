Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $613,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $89.33 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 288.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.48.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

