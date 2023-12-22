Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 638,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $164,398,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

