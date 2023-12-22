Legato Capital Management LLC Has $666,000 Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.52. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

