Legato Capital Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

