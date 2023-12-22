Legato Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SSR Mining by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 40.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

