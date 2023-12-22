Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth about $4,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DMC Global by 49.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 172,452 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in DMC Global by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 641,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 155,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DMC Global by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 141,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other DMC Global news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Trading Up 1.3 %

BOOM opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.97 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

