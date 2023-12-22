Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

