Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,452 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 64,452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMSWA opened at $10.86 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

American Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

