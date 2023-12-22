Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

