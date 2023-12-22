Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $776.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $781.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.02.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

