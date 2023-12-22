Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPSI. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $777,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

