Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $73.60 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $820.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

