Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

