Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.32 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

