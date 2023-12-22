Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.73 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.