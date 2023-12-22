Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

