Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,125,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,488,000 after purchasing an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

