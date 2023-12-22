Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.41 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $181.02 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

