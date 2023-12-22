Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $303.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

