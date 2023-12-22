Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $922,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $492.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $499.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.20.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

