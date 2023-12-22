Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 80,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

