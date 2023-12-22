Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,802 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $223.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

