Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after acquiring an additional 318,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:STE opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.