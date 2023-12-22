Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,748,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,165.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,015.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $575.39 and a 52 week high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.