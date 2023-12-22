Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

