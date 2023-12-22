Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

