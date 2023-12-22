Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $186.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

