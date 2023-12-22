Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $716,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,939.98 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,519.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7,000.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6,114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

