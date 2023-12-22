Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $147.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.25.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

