Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $901,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,209.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,063.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,173.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

