Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $858,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,853,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,033,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.83 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

