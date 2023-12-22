Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $788,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $238.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

