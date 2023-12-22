Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.01 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

