Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,854 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

ALGN stock opened at $274.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.