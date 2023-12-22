Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

