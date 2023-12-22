Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 9,511 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GPN opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.