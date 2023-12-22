Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

