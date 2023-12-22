Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 32.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $76.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

