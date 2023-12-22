Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 34,394 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $76.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.