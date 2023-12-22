Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 10,755 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VMC opened at $223.28 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

