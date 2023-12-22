Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $666.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $72,215.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,970 shares of company stock worth $628,594. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.