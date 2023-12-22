Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00.

Prothena Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 430.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

